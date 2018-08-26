Dr Ameer Jogezai says ready to serve as Balochistan Governor

QUETTA: Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai, who was nominated as Balochistan Governor by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has dismisses media reports, saying he was ready to serve as Governor and his video statement was misinterpreted.



Talking to Geo News, Jogezai said, “I did not excuse to serve as Governor, my video message was misinterpreted.”

The nominated Governor said, “In the video statement, I had said that I won’t take oath as Governor till clearance from NAB.”

“I will take oath as Balochistan governor after clearance certificate from National Accountability Bureau next week.”

Jogezai thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Awami Party for reposing trust in him.