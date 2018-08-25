Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Shireen Mazari acts against manhandling of woman in DG Khan Darul Aman

Citing media reports  of  a woman who was manhandled by some  persons who introduced themselves as officials of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday, Federal Minister for Human Rights; Dr. Shireen M Mazari has taken serious action and condemned this inhuman act. 

The human rights minister directed concerned officials to conduct a fact finding inquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report to the ministry on priority basis without delay. 

In a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Commissioner DG Khan, concerned officials of Darul Aman and social Welfare department, Mazari asked them to hold a departmental inquiry over the matter. 

She also asked them to appoint female staff in Darul Aman instead of male staff. 

As per the directives of the Federal Minister, DC DG Khan again visited the Darul Aman to look into the matter. 

HR Minister, Mazari said that the ministry of human rights is serious to take different productive measures to eradicate such incidents and we are determined to safeguard the human rights at every cost. 

She  shared that the ministry has always taken care of the rights of human beings with special focus on women and children. "We will also form solid policies to address such issues on priority basis," she added.

 She insured that they will formally send the request to the provincial government to appoint the female staff in Darul Aman soon. 

She added that women are enjoying equal rights shared by constitution and ministry of human rights is always concerned about such sad incidents and soon the responsible will be in the court of law. 

The officials of Social Welfare Department apprised the minister that two officials of Darul Aman has been suspended for their negligence and detailed inquiry report will be submitted to the Human Rights ministry soon.

