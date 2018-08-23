Kuldip Nayar passes away

Indian writer and journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away in New Delhi on Thursday after a brief illness, local media reported. He was 95.

Nayer was born in Sialkot in 1923.

Nayar was one of the first journalists to be put in jail when prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in India in 1975.

He was known for advocating peace between India and Pakistan.

He was also the High Commissioner of India to the U.K. and nominated member of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Indian Parliament).





