Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election

PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election
Pakistan, India foreign ministers likely to meet in September?

Pakistan, India foreign ministers likely to meet in September?
COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cricket series between PSL, IPL winners: Sidhu discusses proposal with PTI's Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has talked about arranging a cricket series between the winning teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL). He shared his views in a telephonic conversation with Senator Javed on Tuesday.

The two figures discussed a three-match series between Islamabad United and Chennai Super Kings.

It was  then decided that Sidhu would inform the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) and Javed would share the series’ proposal with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During the discussion, Javed hoped that cricket matches would help bring the two countries closer, adding that a discussion would later be held on dates and venue for the proposed series.

The PTI senator also conveyed PM Khan’s message to former Indian cricketer in which he thanked Sidhu for attending his sworn in ceremony.

Talking to Senator Javed, who was given the responsibility to look after Sidhu while he was in Pakistan, the former Indian cricketer termed the hospitality of Pakistani people priceless.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony, which took place on August 18. The Indian cricket presented a shawl to the new premier. Sidhu also interacted with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the function.

Meanwhile, Indian media did not take the gesture very well and lambasted Sidhu for attending the ceremony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today

Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today
Armed forces of Pakistan wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis

Armed forces of Pakistan wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis
Pakistan, India foreign ministers likely to meet in September?

Pakistan, India foreign ministers likely to meet in September?
Load More load more

Spotlight

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu

Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Photos & Videos

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall