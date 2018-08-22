Cricket series between PSL, IPL winners: Sidhu discusses proposal with PTI's Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has talked about arranging a cricket series between the winning teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL). He shared his views in a telephonic conversation with Senator Javed on Tuesday.

The two figures discussed a three-match series between Islamabad United and Chennai Super Kings.

It was then decided that Sidhu would inform the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) and Javed would share the series’ proposal with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During the discussion, Javed hoped that cricket matches would help bring the two countries closer, adding that a discussion would later be held on dates and venue for the proposed series.

The PTI senator also conveyed PM Khan’s message to former Indian cricketer in which he thanked Sidhu for attending his sworn in ceremony.

Talking to Senator Javed, who was given the responsibility to look after Sidhu while he was in Pakistan, the former Indian cricketer termed the hospitality of Pakistani people priceless.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony, which took place on August 18. The Indian cricket presented a shawl to the new premier. Sidhu also interacted with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the function.



Meanwhile, Indian media did not take the gesture very well and lambasted Sidhu for attending the ceremony.