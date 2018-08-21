Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

Buzdar's election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election

PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election
Opposition parties can defeat PTI’s nominee for president’s election: Sanaullah

Opposition parties can defeat PTI’s nominee for president’s election: Sanaullah
COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

World

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesian woman jailed for complaining about mosque noise

Ethnic Chinese woman Meiliana weeps during her sentencing hearing at a district court in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Source: AP

MEDAN, INDONESIA: A woman in Muslim-majority Indonesia was sentenced to 18 months in jail Tuesday for complaining about the volume of a mosque´s call to prayer -- the latest conviction under a controversial blasphemy law.

Meiliana, 44, an ethnic Chinese Buddhist, was found guilty of insulting Islam for asking her neighbourhood mosque to lower its sound system because it was too loud and "hurt" her ears.

There are some 800,000 mosques across the archipelago, with the five-times-a-day call to prayer heard everywhere in the biggest cities and smallest towns.

Tuesday´s verdict will likely fuel fears that Indonesia´s moderate brand of Islam is coming under threat from increasingly influential radicals.

The court in the city of Medan on Sumatra island said the woman´s comments two years ago triggered riots that saw angry Muslim mobs ransack Buddhist temples.

Some ethnic Chinese in the area fled in fear.

The defendant´s lawyer said his client would appeal the decision while Amnesty International urged a higher court to quash the sentence.

"This ludicrous decision is a flagrant violation of freedom of expression," said its Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid in a statement.

"Sentencing someone to 18 months in prison for something so trivial is a stark illustration of the increasingly arbitrary and repressive application of the blasphemy law in the country."

Indonesia, which has the world´s biggest Muslim population, is officially pluralist with six major religions recognised, including Hinduism, Christianity and Buddhism. Freedom of expression is supposed to be guaranteed by law.

But criticising religion -- particularly Islam, which is followed by nearly 90 percent of Indonesia´s 260 million citizens -- can land offenders in jail.

Rights groups have long campaigned against the nation´s blasphemy laws, which they say are frequently misused to target minorities.

Last year Jakarta´s former governor -- the city´s first Christian leader of Chinese descent -- was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla made a plea in 2015 for places of worship to turn down the volume slightly to placate nearby residents.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russian hackers went after conservative US groups: Microsoft

Russian hackers went after conservative US groups: Microsoft
No indication North Korean nuclear activities stopped: IAEA

No indication North Korean nuclear activities stopped: IAEA
Celebrated Syrian novelist dies aged 94

Celebrated Syrian novelist dies aged 94
Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu

Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu
Load More load more

Spotlight

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu

Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Photos & Videos

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall