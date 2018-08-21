PTI’s Alvi seeks MQM-P’s support for President’s election

KARACHI: PTI’s nominee for the post of President Dr Arif Avi said that if elected he would try to address the issue of water shortage being faced in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Mr Alvi was speaking to media persons after visiting MQM-P's PIB office here on Tuesday.

“MQM is our coalition partner and people have high expectations from us in naya Pakistan,” Alvi said, adding that he has discussed all the issues with MQM-P leadership.

The Karachi MNA admitted that Sindh Local Government Act wasn’t reflective of the Constitution of Pakistan.“As Mayor of Karachi has himself pointed out that the budget given to him is being used mostly to pay the salary of the staff,” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, MQM-P head Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that PTI and MQM had made a pact to cooperate with each other.

“Our cooperation with PTI will persist in accordance with our principles. A better Karachi will guarantee better Pakistan,” he said. “We will try to further strengthen our cooperation for the cause of Karachi's uplift,” he said.

To a question, Mr Siddiqui hoped that the PTI government would address the issues being faced by the urban areas of Sindh.

He said that MQM was independent in its decision to exercise legal options regarding July 25 elections.