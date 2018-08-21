'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

'The Outlaw King' has its trailer showing Chris Pine as the historic warrior Robert the Bruce who changed his fate by reclaiming control of Scotland from the grip of England’s King Edward I.



The trailer shows the Robert absconding from a chase after he’s been declared outlaw, having family left to face consequences at the hands of his hunters until he makes a heroic return.

“I’m done with running and I’m sick of hiding,” he says as he intends to fight against an invincible army.

"I have 50 men to fight the strongest army in the world," says Robert the Bruce. His new army of men includes James Douglas, Lord of Douglas (Taylor-Johnson).

'The Outlaw King' will premiere on Netflix and the selected theatres on November 9. It is also slated to screen at both the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

Director David Mackenzie has 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring among other actors Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo and Sam Spruell in the film.



