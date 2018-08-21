Tue August 21, 2018
World

AFP
August 21, 2018

Knifeman kills six in southern China

Beijing: Six people were killed after a man went on a killing spree in southern China, stabbing his girlfriend and her relatives, ploughing a car into pedestrians and attacking passersby.

The 54-year-old man surnamed Huang had been having relationship problems and decided to take it out on his girlfriend and her family in Monday´s attack, Liuzhou police said in a statement.

He stabbed the woman and her relatives at their home -- killing all four of them -- and fled in a black SUV.

"When driving on the Wenchang Bridge, (Huang) got agitated by the traffic and took it out on passersby, killing two and injuring 12," the Monday statement said.

Police said he ploughed the vehicle into several motorists on electric bicycles, then got out of the car and stabbed pedestrians with a knife before he was arrested.

Knife attacks are not uncommon in China.

In July, a man who stabbed nine children to death and wounded another 11 in northern China was sentenced to death.

