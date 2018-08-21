Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul

Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s use of ‘scrap paper’ lauded

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden speech on Sunday night has generated a lot of debate on the issues discussed and not discussed by the premier, duration of the speech, his hand-written notes and last but not the least use of 'scarp papers'.

The tone and tenure of the speech, televised nationally, became a central subject of TV talk shows and newspaper editorial the next day in which he pledged to cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

But what was more striking to the social media was Khan’s use of printed/used papers for notes with one commenting “Recycling has started on day 1”.

Austerity at every level of government has been on top of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s agenda and the PM too endorsed it by deciding not to live in the palatial PM House and directing all his ministers to use only one car and set example for others.

This motivated the Youth Ambassador of the Germany in Pakistan, who stated: “What a great example of @ImranKhanPTI to use scrap paper for the #PMIKAddress!! Inspired me to use old paper for notes in my office starting today because #NayaPakistan”.

Earlier in the day before the address, a picture of Khan was released on social media showing him making notes on a paper.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Sidhu responds to critics

Sidhu responds to critics

Eid-ul-Azha 2018: Public holidays declared in Balochistan from Aug 21 to 24

Eid-ul-Azha 2018: Public holidays declared in Balochistan from Aug 21 to 24
Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul

Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall