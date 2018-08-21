Imran Khan’s use of ‘scrap paper’ lauded

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden speech on Sunday night has generated a lot of debate on the issues discussed and not discussed by the premier, duration of the speech, his hand-written notes and last but not the least use of 'scarp papers'.



The tone and tenure of the speech, televised nationally, became a central subject of TV talk shows and newspaper editorial the next day in which he pledged to cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

But what was more striking to the social media was Khan’s use of printed/used papers for notes with one commenting “Recycling has started on day 1”.

Austerity at every level of government has been on top of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s agenda and the PM too endorsed it by deciding not to live in the palatial PM House and directing all his ministers to use only one car and set example for others.

This motivated the Youth Ambassador of the Germany in Pakistan, who stated: “What a great example of @ImranKhanPTI to use scrap paper for the #PMIKAddress!! Inspired me to use old paper for notes in my office starting today because #NayaPakistan”.

Earlier in the day before the address, a picture of Khan was released on social media showing him making notes on a paper.



