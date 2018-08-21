Sidhu responds to critics

Responding to criticism over his visit to Pakistan to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan's oath taking, Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has said everyone has the right to have an opinion in a democratic country.

He was responding to Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's remarks that "every day, our jawans are getting martyred. To hug their army chief, I am against this. The fact is that the man should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday.”

“Many people from Congress have spoken on this including Captain Sahab. It’s a democracy and everyone has the right to their opinion,” he stated.



The former Indian cricketer went on to reveal: “I received invitation 10 times. Then I sought permission from Indian government, I didn't get permission & was waiting. 2 days after Pakistan government gave visa, Sushma Swaraj Ji herself called me in the night & informed that I have been given permission.”