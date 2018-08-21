Three injured in shooting at London's Kingsbury Tube Station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a London tube station on Monday night.
Several police and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Kingsbury High Road. There were no immediate arrests , while officers began hunt for suspects involved in firing incident.
Reports of several people being gunned down flooded social media and images showed a heavy police and ambulance response.
LONDON: At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a London tube station on Monday night.
Several police and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Kingsbury High Road. There were no immediate arrests , while officers began hunt for suspects involved in firing incident.
Reports of several people being gunned down flooded social media and images showed a heavy police and ambulance response.
Comments