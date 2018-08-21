Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Three injured in shooting at London's Kingsbury Tube Station
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

World

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Three injured in shooting at London's Kingsbury Tube Station

LONDON: At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a London tube station on Monday night.

Several police and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Kingsbury High Road. There were no immediate arrests , while officers began  hunt for suspects involved in firing incident.

Reports of several people being gunned down flooded social media and images showed a heavy police and ambulance response.


