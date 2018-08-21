Ronaldo, Salah, Modric up for UEFA Player of the Year Award

PARIS: World's renowned soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric make up the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season, whereas Lionel Messi came fifth in the voting, announced by European football's governing body on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo - the winner in each of the last two years - and Modric both starred for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants won the Champions League for the third year running, while the latter also won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup after inspiring Croatia on their run to the final.

Meanwhile, Egyptian star Salah scored 10 times as Liverpool made it to the Champions League final, before losing 3-1 to Real in Kiev.

Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first half of that game after a clash with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

He also netted 32 goals in his debut Premier League season, with that tally a record for a 38-game campaign.

The winner will be named, along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, in Monaco on Thursday, August 30, the same day as the draw for the Champions League group stage.



