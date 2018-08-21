Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Sports

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric up for UEFA Player of the Year Award

PARIS: World's renowned soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo,  Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric make up the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season, whereas  Lionel Messi came fifth in the voting, announced by European football's governing body  on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo - the winner in each of the last two years - and Modric both starred for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants won the Champions League for the third year running, while the latter also won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup after inspiring Croatia on their run to the final.

Meanwhile, Egyptian star Salah scored 10 times as Liverpool made it to the Champions League final, before losing 3-1 to Real in Kiev.

Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first half of that game after a clash with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

He also netted 32 goals in his debut Premier League season, with that tally a record for a 38-game campaign.

The winner will be named, along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, in Monaco on Thursday, August 30, the same day as the draw for the Champions League group stage.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Ton-up Kohli piles on the agony for England in third Test

Ton-up Kohli piles on the agony for England in third Test
Ehsan Mani to be next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Ehsan Mani to be next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test
Load More load more

Spotlight

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Proud to call you my Prime Minister: Mahira Khan speaks of PM Imran

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'