Education minister sets up committee to make use of state-owned heritage buildings

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced the initiation of a committee to make use of the historical state-owned buildings.

A press release issued on Monday said that a committee was set up under the authority of Shafqat Mahmood that will decide on the utilization of state owned heritage buildings like the Governor House and the State Guest House for public use.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has also gathered a number of people in the committee in relevance to the task including designers, architects and visual artists, it said.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on August 27th 2018 at the National History & Literary Division in Islamabad.

It was further notified that the federal education minister had held meetings with the division’s secretary and directed him to summon relevant experts for the scheduled first meeting next week.