No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal stated on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s outlined issues in last night’s address already exist in manifestos of all parties.

During a presser, the former interior minister condemned the new government stating that they are unable to comprehend the idea of politics or state mechanisms.

Adding that the new government is unskilled and unacquainted, they will need to ‘go through kindergarten.’

Furthermore he pointed out that “Imran Khan did not mention energy crisis in his speech,” adding that the government has no plans for electricity generation.

He also lamented that Prime Minister Khan would himself an important portfolio such as Interior Ministry.

"We were criticized in the past for not appointing a full-time Interior Minister. But the interior ministry is even more important given the security situation in the country," he argued.