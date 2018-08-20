Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohammad congratulates Imran

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has felicitated Imran Khan becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stating that he is highly impressed by the PTI chief’s victory in general elections 2018.

In a letter addressed to Imran, Mahathir has expressed warm sentiments for him, whilst underscoring the strengthening of relations between Malaysia and Pakistan. 

I that the two countries will work together through extended cooperation, for the ‘unity of the Ummah', he added. 

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the PM  concluded.

Taking to his official Twitter account Mahathir tweeted, “My warmest congratulations to Your Excellency @ImranKhanPTI on your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It should be noted that Mahathir Mohamad holds immense value for Imran, as the latter draws staunch inspiration from the great visionary. 

