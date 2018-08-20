Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 20, 2018

Pilgrims converge in Arafat to perform main ritual of Hajj today

ISLAMABAD: More than two million pilgrims from around the world have converged in Mina to perform main ritual of Hajj today.

Today, the pilgrims will move to Arafat, where they will listen sermon to be delivered at Namira Mosque. They will perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers together.

The pilgrims will spend the time in Arafat with prayers for acceptance of their pilgrimage and recitation of Qur’anic verses until sunset.

After sunset, they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will stay until midnight, engaged in prayers after performing Maghreb and Isha prayers combined.

Meanwhile, the ritual of changing Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held early Monday morning, Radio Pakistan reported.

The new Ghilaf has been prepared at a cost of two hundred thousand Riyal. Six hundred seventy kilogram pure silk, 120 kilogram gold and one hundred kilogram silver have been used in it.

This ritual had started in the age of Hazrat Ismail AS and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ordered change of Ghilaf-e-Kaaba after the conquest of Makkatul Mukarramah.

Imam Masjid ul Haram Dr. Abd Ur Rahman Assudais and Governor Makka Khalid Faisal participated in the ritual.

