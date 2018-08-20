Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Jam Kamal takes oath as Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal takes oath as Balochistan Chief Minister
Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab

Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab
PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan for president

PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan for president
NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries
I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan

I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan
10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM

Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

World

AFP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Multiple quakes rock Indonesia´s Lombok island, five dead

Mataram: Multiple earthquakes -- including a powerful and shallow 6.9-magnitude tremor -- have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least five people and setting off fresh waves of panic.

A series of quakes were recorded by seismologists throughout Sunday, the first measuring 6.3 shortly before midday which triggered landslides and sent people fleeing for cover.

It was followed nearly twelve hours later by a quake measuring 6.9 and at least five more significant aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey.

The picturesque island is already reeling from two devastating quakes on July 29 and August 5 that killed nearly 500 people and made hundreds of thousands homeless.

Local disaster agency spokesman Agung Pramuja said five people were killed by the quake late Sunday evening, two in eastern Lombok and three on the neighbouring island of Sumbawa.

"So far five people died and scores of people are injured. We are still collecting data on the exact number," Pramuja told AFP Monday.

Officials have evacuated a number of patients from a hospital in Sumbawa island for fear of worse destruction.

Blackouts had hit much of Lombok, according to a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, who posted pictures of cracked roads and video footage of a large fire that broke out in a village on Sumbawa.

One Lombok resident said the powerful tremor jolted him awake.

"The earthquake was incredibly strong. Everything was shaking," Agus Salim told AFP.

"We were all sleeping in an evacuation tent. I had just fallen asleep when suddenly it started to shake.... Everyone ran into the street screaming and crying."

A dozen foreign guests at the hotel Lina Senggigi, which is in a popular tourist spot, were ushered out of the building as the quake struck.

"The jolt was strong and quite long... Tonight we will ask our guests to sleep in the parking lot. It´s safer that way," a staff member told Kompas TV.

Terrified evacuees in East Lombok prefer to stay in makeshift tents instead of going home.

"Power is still off until this morning. Fortunately nobody was hurt here but people are still in shock," East Lombok resident Ujip Udin told AFP Monday.

- Landslides and collapsed buildings -

The morning quake caused panic but no widespread reports of damage. One person died from a suspected heart attack and there were reports of localised damage, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Landslides were reported in a national park on Mount Rinjani where hundreds of hikers had been briefly trapped after the quake in late July. The park has been closed since then.

Local disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agung Pramuja said several houses and other structures in the district of Sembalun, on the slopes of Mount Rinjani, collapsed on Sunday after being damaged by the previous two quakes.

The structures included checkpoints once used by trekkers climbing the mountain, Pramuja said, adding that the exact number of damaged buildings was still being checked.

Sunday´s tremors were also felt on the neighbouring resort island of Bali but there were no reports of damage.

- ´Ring of Fire´ -

The latest tremor comes two weeks after a shallow 6.9-magnitude quake on August 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok.

At least 481 people died and thousands were injured.

The hardest-hit region was in the north of the island, which has suffered hundreds of aftershocks.

A week before that quake, a tremor surged through the island and killed 17.

The August 5 quake left more than 350,000 displaced, with many sleeping under tents or tarpaulins near their ruined homes or in evacuation shelters, while makeshift medical facilities were set up to treat the injured.

Badly damaged roads, particularly in the mountainous north of the island, are a headache for relief agencies trying to distribute aid.

The economic toll of the quake is estimated to be at least five trillion rupiah ($348 million).

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world´s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement
Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban
I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan

I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'