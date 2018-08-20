Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating Afghanistan on its 99th Independence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he is looking forward to engage with Kabul for promoting peace, stability and for the prosperity of the two countries.

In his letter to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Imran Khan said; "I look forward to sustained high-level engagement with your government both to promote peace and stability as well as to create a conducive environment for long-term economic development and prosperity of our two nations."

The prime minister has conveyed sincere wishes and prayers of the people of Pakistan to the Afghan brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

“We pray that this auspicious moment marks the dawn of a new era that will usher the Afghan nation towards lasting peace and stability under your visionary leadership through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process.