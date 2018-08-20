Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban
Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab

Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab
Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan

I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan
Sindh’s cabinet takes oath

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM

Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating Afghanistan on its 99th Independence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he is looking forward to engage with Kabul for promoting peace, stability and for the prosperity of the two countries.

In his letter to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Imran Khan said; "I look forward to sustained high-level engagement with your government both to promote peace and stability as well as to create a conducive environment for long-term economic development and prosperity of our two nations."

The prime minister has conveyed sincere wishes and prayers of the people of Pakistan to the Afghan brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

“We pray that this auspicious moment marks the dawn of a new era that will usher the Afghan nation towards lasting peace and stability under your visionary leadership through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Gwadar to become regional hub of economic activities: Sanjrani

Gwadar to become regional hub of economic activities: Sanjrani
PM Imran Khan's speech: Key takeaways

PM Imran Khan's speech: Key takeaways

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull
Murad orders operation against street criminals, drug mafia and beggars racket

Murad orders operation against street criminals, drug mafia and beggars racket
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anderson polishes off India as he closes on McGrath mark

Anderson polishes off India as he closes on McGrath mark
UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan

UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'