LIVE: PM Imran Khan to address nation at 9:30pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to make his first address to the nation since winning the parliamentary elections on July 25.
Khan's spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan's address will be broadcast live at 9:30pm.
In an earlier tweet, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan’s address will not be traditional or a formal. “It will be quite informal and extempore,” he explained.
The prime minister is expected to outline his priorities during the first 100 days of his administration.
