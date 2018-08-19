Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: A preliminary list of probable names for the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Sardar Usman Buzdar has been finalized, Geo reported.

According to sources privy to the development, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Aleem Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Fayyal ul Hassan, Sibtain Khan, Ajmal Cheema and Asif Nikai are under consideration for the cabinet.

In addition, Hamid Yar Hiraj and Sardra Mohsin Leghari have been named in the list.

Sources add that Ameer Muhammad Khan and Raja Yasir, who was being considered for the chief minister slot, are also likely to be in the new cabinet.

A final decision in this regard will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan before the names are made public.