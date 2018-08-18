Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Sports

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Michael Holding mocks Indian team on wearing black band

NEW DELHI: West Indies legend Michael Holding on Saturday morning (August 18) mocked the Indian cricket team, who were spotted wearing the black band on their sleeves as a mark of respect for former Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar, who recently passed away. Holding, while commentating on air, clarified viewers while taking a jibe at the Indian team saying that they were not wearing the band for they are 0-2 down in the series.

India lost the first match of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston by 31 runs, before the team slumped to a humiliating loss at Lord's. In a first of its kind under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India suffered an innings defeat by a margin of an innings and 159 runs. With 0-2 down in the series, India stand on the verge of the defeat in the five-Test contest as the third Test has started off at Nottingham.

Talking about India's dire situation in the game against England, Holding criticised Indian team while commentating. He said, "Indian players are wearing the black band not because they are 0-2 down," before he clarified the main reason behind the black band.

Talking about Wadekar, he was the first Indian captain to lead the nation to a Test victory in England in 1971. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Team India had witnessed a minute a silence in Nottingham as a tribute to the great skipper.

"I knew Ajit very well from a very young age. He lived in the same building as I did and all I will say is that he was one of our finest captains and a great manager. "When it came to man management skills, he was as shrewd as anyone you will ever get as a captain," head coach Ravi Shastri told reporters on the eve of the third Test.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shoaib Malik congratulates Imran and Pakistan people

Shoaib Malik congratulates Imran and Pakistan people

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran
We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Load More load more

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'