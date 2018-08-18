Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dana Sector.

The ceasefire violation resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian (65-year old Zulfiqar s/o Mehboob r/o village Mouji) while injuring a boy (6-year old Ajaz s/o Safeer).

Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The press release further said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 31 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India continued from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

May Allah the Almighty help you in your tenure: Erdogan writes to PM Khan

May Allah the Almighty help you in your tenure: Erdogan writes to PM Khan
Twitter doesn’t approve of PTI’s nominee Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab post

Twitter doesn’t approve of PTI’s nominee Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab post
Bilawal condemns murder of senior PPP worker

Bilawal condemns murder of senior PPP worker
Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Load More load more

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'