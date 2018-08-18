Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

UK university sends its congratulatory message to PM Khan

Imran Khan, the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan also holds the badge of being the former Chancellor of “University of Bradford”, recently received a congratulatory tweet from his Bradford team as he was sworn in at a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday.

Khan is mustering praises and well wishes for his upcoming premiership from all over the globe when University of Bradford added to the list.

“Congratulations to our former Chancellor, Imran Khan. Today he has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. From cricket hero, to University of Bradford Chancellor, to Pakistani PM, an incredible journey”, University of Bradford tweeted.

However, this university was the first institution in Britan to establish a Department of Peace Studies in 1973, which is currently the world's largest university center for the study of peace and conflict.

