Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Jahangir Tareen to step aside from govt affairs with PM Khan now in office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen stated on Saturday that his duty has now been fulfilled therefore he will no longer be taking any part in administrative affairs.

Before the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan took charge of the country in an official ceremony earlier on Saturday, Tareen released a statement saying: “I had a mission and Allah made us all successful. After this I will have no role.”

He went on to add: “The government has been formed and those elected will run it. I will be in the background and sit at home. Will run my businesses, farming and relax.”

The PTI leader expressing his elation on the day of the oath-taking ceremony of PM Khan revealed: “I cannot express my emotions and thoughts.”

Tareen who had played a significant role in garnering backing of independent MNAs for his party had been unable to contest the general elections himself as per the ineligibility orders by the Supreme Court imposed on him; however in spite of that he remained a chief player in leading his party into the federal level of governance.

