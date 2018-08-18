Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Millions of people remained glued to the television screens to watch  former cricket hero  Imran Khan take oath as prime minister of  nuclear armed Pakistan on Saturday.

From the moment he arrived at the President House to  oath to honor guard, he  remained focus of the people of Pakistan.

As he took oath, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  chairman stumbled on some words of the oath that the president administered to him.

Before that, as he  stood up to read out the words  of the oath, he was seen struggling  to reach into his shirt pocket to find his reading glasses.

He had to slightly lift his sherwani in order reach the  pocket. 

The video of this awkward moment was  widely shared on social media, with users  making funny comments.

   

