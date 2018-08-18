Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Millions of people remained glued to the television screens to watch former cricket hero Imran Khan take oath as prime minister of nuclear armed Pakistan on Saturday.

From the moment he arrived at the President House to oath to honor guard, he remained focus of the people of Pakistan.

As he took oath, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman stumbled on some words of the oath that the president administered to him.

Before that, as he stood up to read out the words of the oath, he was seen struggling to reach into his shirt pocket to find his reading glasses.



He had to slightly lift his sherwani in order reach the pocket.

The video of this awkward moment was widely shared on social media, with users making funny comments.



