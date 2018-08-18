Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazair Bhutto, Friday lauded PPP Chiarman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his maiden speech in the parliament and criticised the PTI for "hooliganism" in the galleries during the session.

Commending the astounding speech of his brother in the parliament, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, on her Tweeter page, said; "What a historic day Chairman @BBhuttoZardari shining in Parliament paying tribute to Pakistani lives lost, demanding 2018 electoral assessment 4 our future democracy & reminding our PM Select of his promises & that he is PM of Pakistan not just his party."

While lashing out at PTI, she said; "Obviously those brought in by undemocratic means totally unaware of basic parliamentary decorum - absolute hooliganism from PTI In the galleries really shameful to witness. Need to be educated on etiquette in Parliament vs outside #unacceptable."





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flayed Pakistan PTI and PML-N for ruckus in the National Assembly during election of 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. In his speech he said; "Two major parties in the National Assembly disappointed the nation with their uproar.” adding that the House is Supreme and mother of all institution.







