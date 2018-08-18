Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence

Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former prime minister Benazair Bhutto, Friday  lauded PPP Chiarman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his maiden speech in the parliament and criticised the PTI for   "hooliganism" in the galleries during the session.

Commending the  astounding speech of his brother in the parliament, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, on her Tweeter page, said; "What a historic day Chairman @BBhuttoZardari shining in Parliament paying tribute to Pakistani lives lost, demanding 2018 electoral assessment 4 our future democracy & reminding our PM Select of his promises & that he is PM of Pakistan not just his party."

While lashing out at PTI, she said; "Obviously those brought in by undemocratic means totally unaware of basic parliamentary decorum - absolute hooliganism from PTI In the galleries really shameful to witness. Need to be educated on etiquette in Parliament vs outside #unacceptable."


PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flayed Pakistan PTI and PML-N for ruckus in the National Assembly during election of 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. In his speech he said; "Two major parties in the National Assembly disappointed the nation with their uproar.” adding that the House is Supreme and mother of all institution.



