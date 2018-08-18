Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep concern on the recent surge in violence inside Afghanistan and loss of precious innocent lives, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) late on Friday.

The COAS reiterates; "There is no support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from Pakistan side. The alleged return of injured/dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect."

General Bajwa, according to the ISPR, further mentioned; "There are scores of Pakistanis working in Afghanistan in connection with various businesses/labour who periodically fall victim to terrorism acts alongside their Afghan brothers inside Afghanistan. Terming such victims as terrorists is unfortunate."

Moreover, Army Chief highlighted that there are different factions of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), hiding under Afghan identities, "are transported into Pakistan for medical help when they are injured/ dead".

He added that  Afghan refugees and their relatives also resort to similar practices.

Gen Bajwa, according to the statement, stands by his commitment  to Afghan President for ensuring all measures, which could facilitate peace in Afghanistan. COAS re-emphasizsed that Afghanistan needs to look inward as the problem resides inside Afghanistan.

The solution thus remains on making substantive progress on Afghan reconciliation efforts as well as on speedy implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS), said a statement.

"Pakistan continues to support all initiatives aimed at bringing peace in Afghanistan as there cannot be enduring peace in Pakistan and stability in the region if there is no peace in Afghanistan," it added.

