Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
National Assembly session to elect PM starts

National Assembly session to elect PM starts
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Pakistan

APP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

PESHAWAR: The newly elected Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmud Khan here Friday took oath of the prestigious office during an impressive ceremony held at Governor House, Peshawar.

Governor KP, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered oath to CM Mahmud Khan.

He became the 22nd Chief Minister of KP.

The oath taking ceremony was attended besides others by provincial ministers, bureaucrats, members of civil society and elites of the city. Before oath talking, national anthem was played.

Later, MPAs, people and workers of PTI congratulated Mahmud Khan for becoming the Chief Minister KP and assured him full support.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Criminals arrested for buying boy's goat through fake currency

Criminals arrested for buying boy's goat through fake currency

Imran Khan loses himself in a labyrinth of Parliament House corridors

Imran Khan loses himself in a labyrinth of Parliament House corridors

Text of prime minister's oath

Text of prime minister's oath

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'