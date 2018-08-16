Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Asif Zardari felicitates CM-elect Murad Ali Shah

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Syed Murad Ali Shah for being elected as Chief Minister Sindh and hoped that Sindh will prosper under his leadership.

"PPP will fulfill its promises made to the people of Sindh," said Zardari in a press statement on Thursday. 

He instructed Murad Ali Shah to serve people of Sindh with new zeal and vigor and create employment opportunities, focus on education and health, take measures for restoring peace and providing safety to the people of Sindh.

The PPP President also congratulated provincial office bearers of the party, members of provincial assembly Sindh and workers to have a Jiyala as their Chief Minister.

