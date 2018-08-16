NAB approves inquiry against Khawaja Asif, Captain Safdar, Babar Ghori

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiry against former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Captain (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Abdul Aleem Khan and others.



The approval was granted in a meeting of anti-graft body, chaired by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

In the meeting, NAB approved filing of a corruption reference against former federal minister Babar Khan Ghori and initiation of inquiries against Khawaja Asif, former provincial irrigation minister Sindh Zafar Ali Laghari, former MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, former MNA captain retired Muhammad Safdar, Abdul Aleem Khan and various others, Radio Pakistan reported.

These aforementioned people are involved in inflicting heavy losses to the national exchequer through misuse of power, embezzlement and corruption, the report said.