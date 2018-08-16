Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari strong candidate for CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari has emerged as a strong candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, Geo News reported.

Leghari had won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan-VIII by securing 32,423 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari stood second by getting 32,170 votes. The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate Ali Muhammad with 3,545 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 50.79%.

Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari's family has been in politics since 1965.

He has obtained the degree of B.Sc. Finance in 2001 from Lahore School of Economics. He has been elected as Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in General Elections 2002.