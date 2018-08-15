Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health has worsened over last 24 hours and is critical, an official statement said.

The former prime minister is on life support system, NDTV reported.

93-year-old Mr Vajpayee, who was India's 10th Prime Minister, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side.

The statement was issued hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment there.

PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was PM Modi's fourth visit to Mr Vajpayee in AIIMS since he has been admitted.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.