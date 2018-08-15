Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri elected NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri elected NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018

PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018
Private service

Private service
Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

World

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health has worsened over last 24 hours and is critical, an official statement said. 

The former prime minister is on life support system, NDTV reported.

93-year-old Mr Vajpayee, who was India's 10th Prime Minister, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side.

The statement was issued hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment there.

PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was PM Modi's fourth visit to Mr Vajpayee in AIIMS since he has been admitted.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Taliban withdraws protection from Red Cross in Afghanistan

Taliban withdraws protection from Red Cross in Afghanistan
Iran Supreme Leader admits mistake over nuclear talks in 2015

Iran Supreme Leader admits mistake over nuclear talks in 2015
Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar

Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar
Dozens killed in Afghanistan attacks as violence continues

Dozens killed in Afghanistan attacks as violence continues
Load More load more

Spotlight

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat