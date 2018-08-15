Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

World

REUTERS
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dozens killed in Afghanistan attacks as violence continues

KABUL: A Taliban attack on an Afghan military outpost killed up to 44 policemen and soldiers on Wednesday, while a separate suicide blast in Kabul killed at least 48 people as a relentless wave of violence continued across Afghanistan.

Local officials in the northern province of Baghlan said at least nine policemen and 35 soldiers were killed in the attack early on Wednesday, the latest of a series that has killed dozens of members of the security forces nationwide.

Later in the day, weeks of relative calm in Kabul were shattered by a suicide attack on an educational centre in the west of the Afghan capital that killed at least 48 people and wounded 67.

The attacks, which came as the central city of Ghazni struggles to recover from five days of intense fighting, underlined how hard the insurgents have been pressuring badly stretched local security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Kabul blast but the attack bore the hallmark of Daesh, which has conducted many previous attacks. The Taliban issued a statement denying it was involved.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called for the fighting to stop, saying up to 150 civilians are estimated to have been killed in Ghazni, where the public hospital was overwhelmed and water and electricity supplies cut.

“The extreme human suffering caused by the fighting in Ghazni highlights the urgent need for the war in Afghanistan to end,” the top U.N. official in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, said in a statement.

TALIBAN PULLBACK

The Taliban, who launched their Ghazni assault last Friday and battled Afghan forces backed by U.S. air strikes in the middle of the city for days, said their fighters were pulled out to prevent further harm to the city’s population.

“They were facing severe shortages of food and drinking water as the power supply was also suspended two days ago,” a Taliban commander, who declined to be identified, said by telephone.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was providing dressing packages and oral and intravenous medicine to treat the wounded, along with electricity generators and fresh water for about 18,000 people.

The Ghazni attack, one of the Taliban’s most devastating in years, has clouded hopes for peace talks that had been prompted by an unprecedented ceasefire during the Eid celebration in June and a meeting last month between Taliban officials and a senior U.S. diplomat.

Two senior Taliban leaders told Reuters this week the group was considering announcing a ceasefire for the feast of Eid-al Adha, which begins next week, but the future of any peace process remained uncertain.

With parliamentary elections due on Oct. 20, the government had been bracing for more attacks in Kabul and other cities, but even so, the scale of the violence has come as a shock to a government facing bitter criticism over its handling of the war.

In the southern province of Zabul, Taliban insurgents clashed with soldiers on Tuesday, forcing the government to send reinforcements from neighbouring provinces to retain control of two checkposts.

The clashes killed 11 soldiers and one policeman, with three soldiers wounded, said Haji Atta Jan Haqbayan, a Zabul provincial council member.

Separately, six girls younger than 10 were killed when an unexploded mortar they picked up to play with suddenly exploded on Wednesday, officials in the eastern province of Laghman said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar

Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar
Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’

Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’
Media counters Trump with #EnemyOfNone campaign

Media counters Trump with #EnemyOfNone campaign
Pakistani mangoes get a thumbs up from Turkish people

Pakistani mangoes get a thumbs up from Turkish people
Load More load more

Spotlight

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat