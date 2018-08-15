Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Voting for speaker, deputy speaker in Sindh, KPK assemblies underway

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Voting for election of speaker and deputy speaker  in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is underway.

In Sindh Assembly, the election  will be done by show of hands. 

The assembly is being headed by Presiding Officer-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nadir Magsi. 

 Agha Siraj Durrani and Rehana Leghari have been nominated as deputy speaker by PPP.  

The opposition has, on the other hand, nominated Javed Hanif and Rabia Azfar as contenders for speaker and deputy speaker's posts respectively.

The election of speaker and deputy speaker in KPK assembly will also be done today.

For the purpose, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Mushtaq Ghani as speaker against the opposition-nominated Laiq Muhammad Khan.

The two candidates that have been nominated for the post of deputy speakers are PTI’s Mehmood Jan and Jamshed Mohmand, nominated by the opposition. 

The KPK assembly, which consists of 124 MPAs, will elect new speakers via balloting. The count of assembly members belonging to PTI is 75.

Moreover, the election of speakers for Balochistan Assembly will be done on Thursday, at 4 p.m. 

