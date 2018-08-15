Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Speaker, deputy speaker election: Polling underway

Fata’s future

Fata’s future
In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls
PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker

Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker
PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pervez Elahi set to be elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: PML-Q’s Ch Pervez Elahi, joint candidate of PTI-led coalition, is set to be elected as the Speaker Punjab Assembly as the alliance has enough members in the house.

The voting for the election of Speaker was underway after the newly elected members took oath. Rana Mohammad Iqbal administered the oath to the MPAs.

The PTI has named Pervez Elahi as candidate for speaker and Dost Muhammad Mazari as deputy speaker.

The PML-N has named Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar for the speaker.

In Punjab Assembly, the PTI won 119 general seats and with the inclusion of 23 independent candidates in the party’s fold, its tally reached 142 seats. The party was allocated 33 women reserved seats and four minority seats under the seat share formula taking its final seat tally to 179 members.

The PML-N won 129 general seats, and with the addition of an elected independent member in the party, its seat share stands at 130. With the inclusion of 30 women reserved seats and four minority seats, the party has 164 members in the Punjab Assembly. The PML-Q has made an electoral comeback in Punjab's politics after securing 10 seats in the provincial assembly, including eight general seats, two women reserved seats.

The PPP has seven seats in the house, with six general seats and a women reserved seat. Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party has one seat in the assembly while four independent candidates have not joined any of the party.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Results: Speakers' election for National ,KP, Sindh ,Punjab assemblies

Results: Speakers' election for National ,KP, Sindh ,Punjab assemblies

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns
Agha Siraj Durrani elected Sindh Assembly Speaker

Agha Siraj Durrani elected Sindh Assembly Speaker
Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker

Mushtaq Ghani elected KP Assembly Speaker
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat