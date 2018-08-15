Pervez Elahi set to be elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: PML-Q’s Ch Pervez Elahi, joint candidate of PTI-led coalition, is set to be elected as the Speaker Punjab Assembly as the alliance has enough members in the house.



The voting for the election of Speaker was underway after the newly elected members took oath. Rana Mohammad Iqbal administered the oath to the MPAs.

The PTI has named Pervez Elahi as candidate for speaker and Dost Muhammad Mazari as deputy speaker.

The PML-N has named Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar for the speaker.

In Punjab Assembly, the PTI won 119 general seats and with the inclusion of 23 independent candidates in the party’s fold, its tally reached 142 seats. The party was allocated 33 women reserved seats and four minority seats under the seat share formula taking its final seat tally to 179 members.

The PML-N won 129 general seats, and with the addition of an elected independent member in the party, its seat share stands at 130. With the inclusion of 30 women reserved seats and four minority seats, the party has 164 members in the Punjab Assembly. The PML-Q has made an electoral comeback in Punjab's politics after securing 10 seats in the provincial assembly, including eight general seats, two women reserved seats.

The PPP has seven seats in the house, with six general seats and a women reserved seat. Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party has one seat in the assembly while four independent candidates have not joined any of the party.