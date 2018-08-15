Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Google celebrates India's national day with truck art doodle

A day after celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day, the Google is celebrating India's national day with doodle.

According to the Internet giant, the doodle featuring images of some of India’s iconic colorful plantlife and mighty animals—was inspired by Indian truck art, a long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometer nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sundar Pichai, and Indian born American business executive,  is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Google Inc.

 

