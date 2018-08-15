Nawaz Sharif shifted to Islamabad court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to the accountability court that hears Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against him.

Accountability Court Number 2 Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik wouold conduct the hearing.

The jude has summoned Wajid Zia, former head of the JIT, as witness for today's hearing.

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers and leaders including Shahbaz Sharif, Marrium Aurangzeb, Maiza Hameed and others were present outside the court before the hearing

On August 13, Sharif was brought to the court in an armored personnel carrier. The court had adjourned hearing til August 15.