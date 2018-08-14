Profile: Jim Neidhart

James Henry Neidhart, an American professional wrestler, best known for his appearances in the 1980s and 1990s in the World Wrestling Federation as Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, passed away on Monday. He was 63.

His sudden demise came as a shock for fellow wrestlers and fans across the globe.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion reportedly fell at around 6:30am at his home in Florida and passed away not long after the fall.

Americal media reported that Neidhart's wife Elizabeth told emergency personnel that her husband collapsed while apparently having a seizure.

Elizabeth called 911 because she thought he was having a seizure as he "suffers from seizures and takes medication" for them.



Career

He worked for Hart's Stampede Wrestling from 1978 to 1983, and again in 1985, during which time he married Ellie Hart, one of Stu's daughters.

When Stu Hart sold Stampede Wrestling to Vince McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), Neidhart and Bret Hart were included in the deal.

The new team was dubbed The Hart Foundation and was managed by Jimmy Hart (no relation to Bret).

Life

Neidhart and wife Ellie have three daughters, one of whom, Natalie, is a professional wrestler under the ring name "Natalya", currently signed to WWE.

Neidhart was arrested on September 6, 2010 and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and one count of third degree grand theft for property stolen between $300 and $5,000.

He was arrested after becoming aggressive with police after ingesting multiple pills outside a gas station. In March 2012, he was sentenced to five months and 29 days in jail.

During his sentencing, he was arrested and held in contempt of court. Neidhart completed two stints in rehabilitation paid for by WWE.