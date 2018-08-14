Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia

Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Sports

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Profile: Jim Neidhart

James Henry Neidhart, an American professional wrestler, best known for his appearances in the 1980s and 1990s in the World Wrestling Federation as Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, passed away on Monday. He was 63.

His  sudden demise came as a shock for fellow wrestlers and fans across the globe.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion reportedly fell at around 6:30am at his home in Florida and passed away not long after the fall.

Americal media reported that Neidhart's wife Elizabeth told emergency personnel that her husband collapsed while apparently having a seizure. 

Elizabeth called 911 because she thought he was having a seizure as he "suffers from seizures and takes medication" for them.

Career

He worked for Hart's Stampede Wrestling from 1978 to 1983, and again in 1985, during which time he married Ellie Hart, one of Stu's daughters.

When Stu Hart sold Stampede Wrestling to Vince McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), Neidhart and Bret Hart were included in the deal.

The new team was dubbed The Hart Foundation and was managed by Jimmy Hart (no relation to Bret).

Life

Neidhart and wife Ellie have three daughters, one of whom, Natalie, is a professional wrestler under the ring name "Natalya", currently signed to WWE.

Neidhart was arrested on September 6, 2010 and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and one count of third degree grand theft for property stolen between $300 and $5,000.

He was arrested after becoming aggressive with police after ingesting multiple pills outside a gas station. In March 2012, he was sentenced to five months and 29 days in jail.

During his sentencing, he was arrested and held in contempt of court. Neidhart completed two stints in rehabilitation paid for by WWE.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shoaib Malik reaches 8000-run milestone in T20 cricket

Shoaib Malik reaches 8000-run milestone in T20 cricket
Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Sidhu gets visa to attend Imran’s oath taking ceremony
Anderson becomes first England bowler to breach 900-point mark in 28 years

Anderson becomes first England bowler to breach 900-point mark in 28 years
ICC greets Shoaib Akhtar on his 43rd birthday

ICC greets Shoaib Akhtar on his 43rd birthday
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle

Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle
Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'