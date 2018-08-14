Google celebrates Pakistan’s 71th Independence with doodle

KARACHI: Tech giant Google, following tradition, has honoured the 71th Independence Day for Pakistanis by dedicating a doodle on its homepage.

This is not the first time that Google has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event, last year on 14th August as well, Google dedicated its doodle to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th independence day.

The giant search engine has also celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan with its doodle.

Google paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his 87th birthday.