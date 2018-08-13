Pak Army plants 2 million trees under ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’ campaign

RAWALPINDI: As a gift for Independence Day, Pakistan Army launched ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’ under National Tree Plantation Campaign and planted two million trees today (Monday).



Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife initiated the tree plantation campaign, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Pakistan Army has planned target of 10 million trees during this monsoon under ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “Tree is a life, lets plant trees to save lives.”

He also appealed Pakistanis to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign.