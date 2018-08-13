Mon August 13, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 13, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed predicts PPP, PML-N alliance will split soon

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would fulfilled all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

Talking to media persons here at the Parliament House after taking the oath, Sheikh Rasheed said the people reposed confidence in the leadership of PTI in the general elections and they have more expectation from the new government.

He said the government would take the opposition on board and the process of democracy would be carried forward.

All the state institutions would be strengthened and improvement would be brought in it, he said.

He said that he had predicted the PTI would win over 100 seats in the general elections but some politicians made it fun.

“His predication has proved and now the PTI is going to form government with the support of allied parties,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said he was very much grateful to the people of Rawalpindi for voting him.

He assured that he would become voice of the voiceless people of Pindi and would continue his struggle for their welfare and betterment.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz could not go side by side as they have different ideologies.

To another question, he said the people have rejected the politics of Maulana Fazalur Rehman and he (Maulana) always used Islam for his own benefits.

Sheikh Rashid said that he was a senior politician and he would do whatsoever duty assigned to him by Imran Khan.

