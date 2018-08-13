Mon August 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 13, 2018

WATCH: Imran Khan borrows photographer's waistcoat for NA photo session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan faced a wardrobe malfunction moment after he was sworn in as member of the National Assembly on Monday.

As the PTI chief was having his National Assembly card picture taken, the photographer felt the absence of a waistcoat  on the cricketer-turned-politician deeply. 

He then lent his own coat to Imran Khan, after which the picture was taken successfully. 

Imran Khan will take oath as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Aug 17. 

