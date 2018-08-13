Tanzeela Qambrani, Dua Bhutto attend oath-taking ceremony donning traditional dress

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman to be elected as Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Tanzeela Qambrani, attended oath-taking ceremony today clad in traditional African dress.

While showcasing her culture with tremendous pride, Tanzeela was dressed up in a multi-coloured head gear and traditional African women ensemble with big hoop earrings.

Exuding cultural individuality, Tanzeela was sworn in as one of 164 newly-elected members at the 15th Sindh Assembly that took place today.

She has come to the assembly on the quota of reserved seats of women on People's Party ticket.

MPA Dua Bhutto, who has bagged a seat in the Sindh Assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ticket, also arrived at the oath-taking ceremony donning traditional Sindhi dress.



Taking to her Twitter handle, she posted:



