59 new members of Balochistan Assembly take oath

KARACHI: The newly elected 59 members of Balochistan Assembly took oath as lawmakers on Monday.



Outgoing Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani administered the oath.

PML-N's Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri couldn't reach for the searing-in ceremony.



The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is leading with the total of 20 seats, after securing 15 general seats, four women reserved and one minority seat.

MMA and BNP stand second in the assembly with their 10 members in the house after getting seven members each elected on general seats. Both the parties won two women reserved and minority seat respectively.

The PTI secured five general seats, with the joining of an independent candidate its tally reached six. The party won one women reserved seat, swelling its final tally to seven. ANP have four seats in the assembly including four members on the general seats and one women reserved seat.

Sardar Saleh Bhotani is the senior most member, who has returned to the assembly for the seventh time.

Talking to media persons, PTI provincial chief Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said BAP is the single largest party and we will support their candidates for the speaker and chief minister.