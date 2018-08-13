Mon August 13, 2018
Daily horoscope for Monday, August 13, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, August 13, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel quite private about things right now, which is why you are working behind the scenes. This is a good time to strategize what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Friends are very important now. Likewise, your relationship with clubs and organizations is important. (Partly, this is because old friends are popping up.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

People notice you more than usual now, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Since you look very good to them, demand the advantage. Ask for what you want.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent time to travel or get further education or training. Do whatever you can to enhance your life or improve your job.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Focus on how you can reduce your debt and wrap up loose details with inheritances, wills and estates. Tidy up these easy-to-avoid obligations.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need more sleep now, because the Sun is as far away from your sign as it gets all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. Respect this.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do whatever you can to get better organized, because you’ll feel better psychologically and physically. You are very affected by the appearance of your environment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Focus on children, sports events, fun times and vacations, because that’s where it’s at for you now. This is a great time to just kick up your heels and enjoy yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions can provoke tension now, which means you have to smooth over troubled waters. You can do this. One angry person can upset a whole family.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your busy pace will give you lots of energy to sell, teach, act, write or drive for a living. You’re out there, flying your colors and talking to everyone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Certain situations have made you start to question your values. You’re wondering what really matters in life. Is it money? What will make you happy?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Four planets are in your sign now, so you are revved and ready for action. Get some physical exercise to blow off some of this pent-up steam.

