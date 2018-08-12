Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

World

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

London-Hundreds of Sikh separatists and their supporters gathered in London´s Trafalgar Square on Sunday to demand a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

They brandished banners reading "Free Punjab, End Indian occupation", "Punjab Referendum 2020 for Khalistan" and "We will re-establish Punjab as an independent country".

The protest was organised by the US and Canada-based group Sikhs for Justice, and drew people from all over the world, many of them chanting "Khalistan".

The Indian government has expressed concern to London over the activity of expatriate Sikh separatists, who want to create a homeland of Khalistan in India´s northern Punjab state.

The Foreign Office confirmed it discussed the rally with the Indian High Commission, but a spokeswoman told AFP: "Peaceful protest is a vital part of a democratic society."

Gurpatwant S. Pannun, legal advisor to Sikhs for Justice, said: "This is a peaceful, democratic campaign to give Sikhs the right to determine their own future."

Jas Singh, 26, a demonstrator from London, told AFP: "In India, anybody who speaks for a referendum gets picked up and put in jail."

There was a small counter-demonstration of about a dozen people singing and holding up signs saying: "We stand for one united India."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Barkha Dutt shames Indian journalist who asked Sidhu to dump Imran Khan’s invite

Barkha Dutt shames Indian journalist who asked Sidhu to dump Imran Khan’s invite
Fight for Afghan city rages despite govt claim of upper hand

Fight for Afghan city rages despite govt claim of upper hand
Children among 39 civilians killed in Syria arms depot blast: monitor

Children among 39 civilians killed in Syria arms depot blast: monitor
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan to talk peace, security

Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan to talk peace, security
Load More load more

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India

Anderson double keeps England in charge of second Test against India
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan