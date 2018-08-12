Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

NA Speaker election: PTI urges Khursheed Shah to withdraw in favor of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has requested its rival Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to withdraw Syed Khursheed Shah in favor of Asad Qaiser who has been named the party’s candidate for the election of National Assembly Speaker.

Opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, MMA and ANP, have voiced their support for Khursheed Shah who is likely to challenge Asad Qaiser in the election.

“Our meetings were aimed at developing contacts with opposition parties before the inaugural session. We have also delivered invitation for Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto for Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony,” he told media persons after meeting a PPP delegation on Sunday.

“We have requested the PPP to help strengthen the Parliament. We also held positive discussion with Ayaz Sadiq. We are hopeful that we will find a way forward to improve mutual cooperation,” he said.

Chaudhry said all political parties have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony. “We hope that our invitations will be accepted.”

Pakistan, he said, has been facing numerous challenges at this stage. “The world is seeing Imran Khan as a global leader. The Saudi King today phoned Imran Khan,” he claimed.

He also promised that opposition’s proposals would be given due consideration. “We are ready to move ahead with whatever suggestions are given by the opposition parties regarding elections,” he said.

"Both the government and opposition are two wheels of democracy. We need to join hands to address the challenges being faced by the country," he maintained .

The PTI delegation later went to meet BNP leaders to seek their support for the election. 

