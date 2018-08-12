10 injured in Manchester shooting

Print Story
At least 10 people have been injured in a shooting incident in Manchester, local media reported on Sunday.
According to reports shots were fired on Claremont Road just hours after the Caribbean Carnival had finished.
The injured were moved to hospital where they are out of danger.
