Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s victory in July 25 polls, the Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.



The cable of congratulations was sent on the occasion of Imran Khan's victory in the parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the SPA said.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman also conveyed the greetings to the PTI Chairman, who is set to take oath as Pakistan’s prime minister on August 18th.

Saudi Ambassador was the first envoy to call on Imran Khan after the polls on July 27. The envoy praised the PTI chief's victory speech in which he had offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran.