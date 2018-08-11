Sat August 11, 2018
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

PM to get elected on August 17

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Sports

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Our preparations for Asia Cup match against India are in full swing: Sarfraz

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that his boys’ preparations for the match against India in the forthcoming Asia Cup are in full swing.

He was talking with media after attending an Independence Day celebrations at a private school here on Saturday.

Sarfraz said that the Pakistan team is set to play against its rival team in the Asia Cup 2018. Their match will be played at Dubai in UAE on September 19.

Replying to a question, the Pakistan captain told the media that he has not received invitation for attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

